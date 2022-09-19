Neha Kakkar on 'O Sajna': It's fun, energetic and vibrant

Mumbai, Sep 19 Singer Neha Kakkar, whose latest song 'O Sajna' also features Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma, says the track is fun, energetic and vibrant.

'O Sajna' is a peppy track voiced by singing sensation Neha Kakkar. The teaser of this track was launched by her with great fanfare at a grand college festival in Mumbai, featuring the singer herself along with dancer Dhanashree Verma and actor Priyank Sharma.

Neha said: "I had a blast singing and filming the music video of 'O Sajna'. With kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I'm overjoyed! It's fun, energetic and vibrant and I'm confident people are going to love it.

Produced by T-Series, the song marks a robust collaboration of Neha Kakkar, composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Jaani.

Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the video showcases the fun and frolic moments of Neha and Dhanashree with Priyank, playing around the very fact 'Why should boys have all the fun?'

Tanishk Bagchi adds: "With a track like 'O Sajna' you have to walk the fine line between reviving nostalgia yet keeping it contemporary and I'm happy with the way the song has turned out."

Jaani shared: "It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar on this track. I think it will really stick with listeners."

For Dhanashree Verma, she had the best experience shooting for 'O Sajna' with Neha.

She tagged the singer as a "sister" on set.

"Hoping our bond reflects in our dynamics onscreen."

Says Priyank Sharma, "'O Sajna' brought back so many memories for me and I remember listening to it as a kid."

He added: "Although i think recreating such a legendary track is quite a task in itself with Neha and the team. I am sure people will definitely love the song. I had a blast filming it with the lovely ladies Neha and Dhanashree."

Vijay Singh said that they wanted to create an interesting story around 'O Sajna' which audiences normally wouldn't expect.

"Here the women are the heroes of the song and they completely hold your attention in every frame."

