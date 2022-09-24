Neha Kakkar overwhelmed by the gesture of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

Mumbai, Sep 24 Singer Neha Kakkar got impressed with the singing talent of 'Indian Idol 13' contestants Senjuti Das and Sanchari Sen Gupta, who performed the tracks 'Mohabbat Buri bimari' from the 2015 film 'Bombay Velvet' and 'Badmash Dil' from the 2011 movie 'Singham'.

Moreover, Neha was also overwhelmed by the gesture of Senjuti as she gave her shagun of Durga Puja including laal sindoor(red vermilion) and sweets.

The 'London Thumakda' singer said: "I am touched by the surprise, and it is very overwhelming for me. Senjuti, you have an unconventional voice, I am highly impressed by your performance today. I wanna take a picture with you, I am grateful for this gesture of yours. It is a new thing for me to celebrate this festival."

She also praised the contestant Sanchari and added: "You nailed it Sanchari, it was a rocking performance."

Quite obliged by the compliments of the judge and singer on the show, Senjuti responded: "It's a dream come true for me to celebrate this festival with Neha ma'am. I am so happy today, and thankful to everyone who gave me this opportunity to celebrate and showcase my talent. I hope to give my best and win this."

While expressing her gratitude towards her mother, Sanchari said: "I am so grateful for this opportunity which I have got. It's a huge blessing today. My mother is my luck, and she designs all the sarees I wear, and today on the saree she has also printed the golden ticket I had won. I am so happy to perform in front of such great music maestros."

Judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

