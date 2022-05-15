Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh robbed in Himachal

Popular singer Neha Kakkar is married to Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh and the couple is always in the news on social media. The duo, who are often talked about because of their music albums, are currently in the news for a different reason. Valuable items have been stolen from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. A few days back, Neha and Rohanpreet had gone to Himachal to enjoy a holiday. This time they were staying in a hotel in Mandi. However, their luggage was stolen from the hotel. According to sources, Rohanpreet's Apple Watch, iPhone and a diamond ring were stolen from the hotel room.

After waking up in the morning, Rohanpreet saw in his room that his valuables had disappeared from the room. There was nothing on the table. He immediately lodged a complaint with the police. Police are investigating the case and are trying to track down the thief through CCTV.