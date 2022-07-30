Neil Patrick Harris called the shots for 'ahem' nude pic in OTT series 'Uncoupled'

Los Angeles, July 30 'How I Met Your Mother' star Neil Patrick Harris shared that he had a unique job on the set of the Netflix series 'Uncoupled' and it had to do with combing through explicit photos, reports People magazine.

In one scene, Harris' character is seen setting up a dating profile when his friend tells him he needs an explicit picture of his "ahem" to really round out his photos. Behind the scenes, Netflix tapped Harris, 49, to select the critical genital photo.

Quoted by People, Neil told Page Six at the 'Uncoupled' premiere, "Not only did I get approval. I was asked to choose said d***, which is harder than you think, no pun intended."

He added: "We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their d*** in locker rooms. And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery."

Of the end result, Harris said he's content. "I think we found the right mix," he concluded. "I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs."

