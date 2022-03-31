Nephew Ranbir reveals Randhir Kapoor is in early stage of dementia

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, in his recent interview, revealed that his uncle Randhir Kapoor has dementia. Ranbir said that Randhir watched 'Sharmaji Namkeen' and said they should call Rishi so he can praise himself. Ranbir told that Randhir said 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him.' He also revealed that Randhir is going through an early stage of dementia.

Earlier Randhir Kapoor in his interview said "The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu and Chimpu. Also, I lost my mother and sister in the last two-and-a-half years. We, my three brothers and two sisters were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpu, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpu lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn’t shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn’t need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over."