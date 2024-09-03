Netflix Changes Hijackers' Names in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' After Government Intervention

Netflix's web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' was accused of tampering with facts and hurting public sentiments. After which the Indian government summoned the content head of Netflix India. As such, Netflix has decided to change the names and codes of the hijackers in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

During a press conference, Netflix's head of content Monica Shergill said - For the benefit of viewers unfamiliar with the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real names and code names of the hijackers. Netflix's content head also said that the code names in the series reflect the names used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation.

About Series

The real-life Kandahar Hijack involved five terrorists—Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter, and Sayed Shakir—who hijacked Flight IC-814 during its journey from Kathmandu to Delhi. The 154 passengers and crew were held hostage for eight days. The stand-off concluded when terrorists Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were released in exchange for the hostages. Then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh personally escorted the released terrorists to Kandahar.

Star Cast

"IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" features a star-studded cast, including Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, and Patralekhaa, among others.