Netflix in talks to make 'Tinder Swindler' documentary into movie

Streaming giant Netflix is in early talks to make a movie on 'Tinder Swindler', an eye-opening documentary about a notorious con man who used the dating app to defraud multiple women.

According to Variety, Netflix is in talks with producers to make a movie on the 'Tinder Swindler' documentary. Sources told that the conversation is in the early stages and that the tone of a potential film is still being worked out.

'The Tinder Swindler' debuted on the streaming service only on Wednesday, and it's already cracking the platform's Top 10 lists in the US and UK.

Produced by 'Three Identical Strangers' makers Raw TV, alongside AGC Studios and Gaspin Media, the 114-minute documentary tells the story of Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut, who conned Scandinavian women into parting with hundreds of thousands of dollars by pretending on dating app Tinder to be Simon Leviev, the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev.

The documentary directed by Felicity Morris, interviews the women who were conned by Hayut as they uncover his true identity with the help of journalists from Norwegian newspaper VG, and bring him to justice.

Hayut, who was imprisoned in Israel in December 2019 on a 15-month jail sentence (of which he served just over five months), conned his victims by romancing them with expensive dates and forming long-distance relationships with them. He then asked them to take out lines of credit for him under their names in order to pay for what he claimed to be were extensive security needs.

Hayut who currently resides in Israel has more than 2,00,000 followers on social media.

As per Variety, Hayut shared an Instagram story on Friday indicating he is prepared to tell his version of the story.

The producer on 'Tinder Swindler' is Bernadette Higgins, while executive producers are Bart Layton and Sam Starbuck for All3Media-owned Raw TV; Jeff Gaspin and Eric Levy for Gaspin Media; and Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz for AGC Studios.

( With inputs from ANI )

