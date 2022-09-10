Netflix suspends 'The Crown' filming after death of Queen Elizabeth

The Crown', which is a historical drama TV series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday, suspended production in honour of the monarch's death. The news about the production halt was confirmed to Variety by a Netflix source, who told that "as a mark of respect, filming on 'The Crown' was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral."

Variety has also reported that the series is currently in the middle of shooting its sixth and supposedly final season. Earlier, sources close to creator Peter Morgan had confirmed to the outlet that the hit drama will likely be stopping production on Season 6 following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended the throne in 1952, was the world's oldest reigning monarch at age 96. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral, her palace in the Scottish Highlands, the family announced on Thursday. Her eldest son, King Charles III, has succeeded her.