Netflix unveils premiere date for 'Cobra Kai' season 5

Netflix has unveiled the season 5 teaser for 'Cobra Kai' and revealed that the show will be released on the streaming platform on September 9.

According to Deadline, the clip shows the plot picking up after the events of the Season 4 finale where Tory Nichols (Peyton List) emerged as the champion of the All Valley Tournament earning a major win for her dojo, Cobra Kai. However, she didn't really win, a fact she was made aware of in the final beats of last season.

Following the epic partnership between the Karate Kid himself Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his nemesis Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka), season 5 will see the return of Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). The teaser also reveals a reunion between Johnny and his son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who embark on a journey to Mexico in search of Miguel Diaz (Xolo Mariduena).

As per Variety, executive producers for the show include Macchio; Zabka; Counterbalance Entertainment's Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who serve as showrunners; Westbrook Entertainment's Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett; and Sony Pictures Television's Susan Ekins.

( With inputs from ANI )

