Netizens call Kartik Aaryan "most humble actor" as he travels in economy class, video goes viral

Bollywood celebrities are considered to have a luxurious and high-maintenance life, but seems like this might not be the same case with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik is known for his down-to-earth nature, and the actor is currently getting a lot of praise on social media after a video of the 'Dhamaka' actor goes viral.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Kartik was seen travelling in the economy class along with other passengers after attending an event in Jodhpur.

In the video, passengers were seen applauding Kartik for his performance in the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the flight became a meet-and-greet fan event for the 'Luka Chuppi' actor as many travellers requested him for selfies.

Soon after the video got viral netizens swamped the comment section and called Kartik Aaryan "the most humble and down-to-earth" actor for the way he greeted all the passengers on the flight.

Check out how the netizens reacted:

Well, this is not the first time Kartik was seen travelling from economy class. During the promotions of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', a reel video got viral in which he was seen travelling in the same class and when netizens questioned him, why he hadn't travelled from business class? He jokingly said, "Tickets were too expensive."

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide.

He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this he also has 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and director Kabir Khan's next untitled film in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

