"Never done a series that has...": Stanley Tucci shares experience working in 'Citadel'

Washington [US], May 5 : The highly anticipated series 'Citadel' starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci left fans awestruck with its action and breath-taking visuals. Recently, 'The Transformers' star opened up about his experience of working in the series.

Stanley, who has starred in many global franchises, including 'The Transformers', 'The Hunger Games', Marvel's 'Captain America', and many more, essays the role of an exceedingly smart, tech-genius, shrewd yet funny, elite Citadel spy - Bernard Orlick.

During a recent interview, he divulged details on his experience of working on Citadel, a series of such magnmous scale.

He said, "I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I've ever done. I've done big movies, but I've never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology. In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that's used to make the series."

The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Eight years ago, as they narrowly escaped a life-threatening attack, their memories were wiped.

They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel's first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering on May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories.

