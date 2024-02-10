"Never gets old": Kareena Kapoor shares scenes from 'Jab We Met' ahead of Valentine's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Years have passed since the release of 'Jab We Met' but the iconic characters of Kareena Kapoor's Geet and Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap are still etched in the minds and hearts of Bollywood lovers.

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day 2024, the makers of the romantic drama film have decided to re-release the film in theatres for all the love birds.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video on Saturday which she captioned, "Never gets old... by god #ValentinesFilmFestival."

The video features some of the funniest and most memorable dialogues said by her character Geet in the film. The video then ends with the mention that the film will be re-releasing in theatres.

The film revolves around Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), a heartbroken tycoon, who aimlessly boards a train after attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding. On board, he meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena), a spontaneous girl who plans to elope with her lover and gets pulled into her rollercoaster life, gradually falling in love with her as she shows him more fulfilling and entertaining way of living.

Geet was a chatterbox, crazy young girl and Aditya was stark opposite. The well-known saying 'Opposites attract' truly worked for the plot.

The film's songs were also a hit. From 'Ye Ishq Hai' to 'Mauja Hi Mauja, 'Tum Se Hi' and 'Aaoge Jab Tum', each and every track from 'Jab We Met' weaved magic.

Over the years, the film has developed a cult status, and rumors keep circulating time and again about a possible sequel.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the makers of 'The Crew' will be soon announcing the film's new title.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie 'The Crew' unveiled the film's first teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

The first teaser of the film features Bebo, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

