"Never imagined this love," says Chum Darang on her 'Bigg Boss 18' journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 18' crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian DSena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal taking the third spot. Representing North East India and Arunachal Pradesh, Chum Darang finished in 5th place and received immense love from fans for her personality and powerful gameplay.

Speaking toabout her journey, the actress thanked everyone for the love and support she received and also spoke about Karan Veer Mehra while calling him a "deserving winner."

"Honestly, I never imagined this. I haven't even processed how much love I'm getting yet. I'm just meeting everyone now, and it's such a great feeling. Reaching the top 5 feels like being a winner. I just don't have the trophy in my hand," she said.

"Karan truly deserved to win. He received so much love from people, and he performed so well. I'm proud of him, and now the trophy is at his homethat's a good thing, isn't it?" Chum added.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress became a fan favourite with her sweet personality and strong gameplay. From managing major responsibilities in the house to standing firm during tasks, the actress made it to the finale with determination and sincerity.

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, the eliminations began with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra was the next to exit and secure fourth place, leaving Rajat Dalal to bow out in third.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with the latter two promoting their film Loveyapaa. This was also Aamir Khan's maiden appearance on the show.

Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.

