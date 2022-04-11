'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' Season 2 adds Karan Wahi, Sarah Jane Dias to cast

Mumbai, April 11 Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen in the second season of the hugely popular web show 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' (NKYBF), which stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in lead.

Talking about the upcoming season, Karan Wahi said, "When I watched season one, I thought to myself - What a fun and relatable show this is in an era of crime thrillers and action drama. So, when I was offered to be a part of the season, I jumped at the opportunity and what a ride it has been. I am confident of the final product and am extremely excited for you to catch us soon on ZEE5".

Sarah Jane Dias added, "When you are having fun working, it doesn't feel like work and that's what 'NKYBF' S2 shoot was all about. The energy and the vibes on the set were infectious and that has translated so well on-screen. I am excited for the premiere of this slice of life, romantic drama and I am sure that many hearts will race seeing so many talented and hot people together."

The first season of the show saw Tanie (played by Anya) and Sumer's (played by Nakuul) break-up. In the new season, they are forced to reconnect after a separation of two years as they end up working for the same production house where Tanie is a writer and Sumer is the director.

Nakuul Mehta said, "It feels great to bring a new season of 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' to our audiences. At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna and Niki Walia was an absolute delight".

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Anya Singh said, "I am thrilled that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with a second season. We had no idea the kind of love Sumer and Tanie would get when season 1 released. We were overwhelmed with how much these characters were appreciated and loved! Because it is about relationships and friendships, I believe that young audiences relate to our show and will continue to with S2 as well."

"It was such a joy to work with my bestie Nakuul and Niki maam again. In season 2 our family has grown with Javed Sir, Karan, Sarah and Sapna who are all wonderful artists. I'm excited for everyone to see us after such a long gap. We hope that we put a smile on your faces once again", she concluded.

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', directed by Harsh Dedhia and Produced by 11:11 Productions, also stars Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. The second season of the show will premiere on ZEE5 from April 29.

