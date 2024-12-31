"New beginnings, new mindset," says Suneil Shetty as he welcomes 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended heartfelt New Year greetings to his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel penned a note, expressing his excitement to kickstart 2025 with "new mindset, new focus."

"2025 - New beginnings, new mindset, new focus...work hard, dream big, and make things happen (evil eye emoji)," he wrote.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, wished everyone a Happy New Year. He took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture which shows him twinning in blue and white nightsuits with his wife Genelia and their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

"From our family to yours .... Happy 2025 !!!!," he captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Genelia wished her fans a Happy New Year and expressed her gratitude to 2024.

Sharing her picture in a blue jumpsuit, Genelia wrote, "Last day of 2024 and I feel like the year just went by...time for 2025. With absolute gratitude to the last year and a positive energy to the new one. 2025 here we come."

Wrapping up 2024, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from a wild safari and penned a note filled with gratitude.The first image shows Karisma soaking in the winter sun. In other snaps, we can see lions taking a stroll in the jungle.

"Ending the year in Gratitude. #2024 #Grateful," she captioned the post.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn also flooded their social media feeds with New Year wishes for their loved ones and fans.

