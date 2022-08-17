New 'Dobaaraa' trailer gives healthy dose of a heady thriller

Mumbai, Aug 17 The makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Dobaaraa dropped a new trailer on Wednesday ahead of the films release on August 19. The new trailer gives out more chunks of information to piece them together in order to build the excitement around the release.

While the first trailer of the film was received well by the audience, the second version makes the film look even more promising. This is the first time a genre like this is being touched in Bollywood.

The film marks the reunion of sorts for Taapsee. While she teams up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap again after ‘Manmarziyaan', she is reuniting with her ‘Thappad' co-actor Pavail Gulati for the film.

‘Dobaaraa', which also stars Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose of Athena.

The film is dropping in cinemas on August 19.

