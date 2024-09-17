New Film Body to Revitalize Malayalam Cinema Amid Hema Committee Report Revelations

Malayalam cinema is currently reeling from the shocking revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. In response, a group of film personalities is set to launch the Progressive Filmmakers' Association, a new organization aimed at revitalizing the industry and promoting a fair and just workplace. A vision note detailing the goals of this proposed body has been circulated among industry members.

The note, which has been accessed by the media, is reportedly signed by prominent filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajeev Ravi, and Aashiq Abu, along with actress Rima Kallingal and producer Bineesh Chandra. According to the vision note, while the Malayalam film industry has made significant contributions to the state's economy and cultural landscape, it remains bound by outdated systems and practices.

"As filmmakers-producers, directors, technicians-we are the foundation upon which this industry stands: creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering creativity. Yet, we often find ourselves navigating an unsystematic, fragmented environment, far removed from the progressive standards of modern industries," it said.

The vision note calls on film personalities to unite under the Progressive Filmmakers' Association, promising that the collective will be the backbone of a new era for Malayalam cinema. The new association aims to be built on the principles of "ethical responsibility, systemic modernization, and workforce empowerment," striving to create a fair and just workplace that reflects societal values. Additionally, the note states the need to bring the Malayalam film industry into the present by adopting modern systems, legal frameworks, and embracing collective responsibility.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors in the wake of the report being made public, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.

