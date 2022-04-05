New parents Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary pose with newborn outside hospital

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are overjoyed as they have just recently welcomed a baby girl on April 3. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the happy news. A paparazzo account shared a video of the couple coming out of the hospital on Tuesday. In the video, Gurmeet and Debina are seen holding the baby basket as they exited the hospital.

On Monday, the star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media. They uploaded a beautiful clip featuring a glimpse of their baby girl's little hand on Instagram. "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina," the caption read. Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple shared the pregnancy news in February 2022. The couple met when they played Ram and Sita respectively in Ramayan (2009). They have since featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

