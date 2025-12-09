New posters of 'Vadh 2' starring Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta unveiled, look at their intense avatars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : The makers have unveiled new posters of 'Vadh 2' featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, showcasing the veteran actors in intense avatars.

'Vadh 2' serves as a spiritual sequel to Vadh, which is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Sharing the posters on his Instagram handle, Sanjay Mishra wrote in the caption, "Sometimes What You See Isn't The Whole Truth!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSCAjlJDw1T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Interestingly, the posters were released on December 9, exactly three years after the original Vadh arrived in cinemas in 2022

'Vadh 2' has already been earning praise after making a remarkable impact at the 56th IFFI 2025.

Earlier, while expressing his emotions on the completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra said that for him, Vadh is more than a film, it is a cinematic experience which stayed with him even years after the release."Vadh was not just a film; it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal's direction has been truly inspiringhis vision brings depth to every moment," said Sanjay Mishra, as quoted in the press note.

A Luv Films Presentation, Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor