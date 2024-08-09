'New romantic ballad from 'Stree 2' titled Khoobsurat' released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : The release of the latest song 'Khoobsurat' from the film 'Stree 2' has heightened the anticipation among people for the movie.

The enchanting track features Shraddha Kapoor, who stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and the newest addition to the cast, Varun Dhawan.

The song highlights the playful romantic tension between Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan as they vie to impress Shraddha Kapoor, while also offering fans a captivating musical experience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-cKzInIVZ3/?hl=en

The track promises to be a standout moment in the film, blending the essence of romance and drama in a unique way that intertwines the worlds of 'Stree' and Varun Dhawan's 2022 supernatural comedy horror 'Bhediya'.

The song, performed by Vishal Mishra, is brought to life by the acclaimed music duo Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the song. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics.

The arrangement and design of the track were managed by Sachin-Jigar, with Eric Pillai overseeing the mixing and mastering at FSOB Studio, supported by Michael Edwin Pillai, according to the film's PR team.

Sachin-Jigar, reflecting on the creation of the song, remarked, "Khoobsurat is this beautiful ballad we composed keeping in mind the essence of the word and its meaning. It is always fun to create these fresh tunes that come directly from the heart, where you don't have to think much! We hope people love it, as much as we do! We even got Vishal Mishra to do the vocals and he's really given his heart to the song."

Vishal Mishra also shared his thoughts on the song, stating, "With this song, I wanted to remind everyone that beauty isn't just what you see in the mirror, it's the light that shines from within you. No matter what the world says, you are enough, just as you are. Hope each and every girl resonates with this track and believes in themselves."

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, 'Stree 2' is a horror-comedy film set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

