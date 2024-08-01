New season of Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom podcast series to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The release date of the new season of Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom has been announced.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Yashaswini Dayama have lent their voices to the characters of Doom and Valeria Richards respectively.

As per a statement, the podcast series "transports listeners to a ravaged Earth where Doctor Doom, having triumphed over his rivals, rules with an iron fist. But as resistance stirs in the shadows, a thrilling tale of rebellion, redemption, and rediscovered heroism unfolds."

Marvel's Wastelanders is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom will be released next month with top-quality production, featuring renowned and high-profile actors in the roles of Marvel's legendary Super Heroes.

The English language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom was written by Mark Waid and James Kim, story by Mark Waid. Original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips.

The fifth season of the Hindi Audible original podcast series will be released on September 4.

