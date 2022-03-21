Newly married Ankita Lokhande gets furious with Vicky Jain in public

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrated their first Holi after marriage. The newlywed threw the party for their close friends and family members. However, now a video of the couple has gone viral, where the Pavitra Rishta actress is seen getting angry at her hubby.Ankita Lokhande was seen shouting at her husband Vicky Jain. The actress seems like she was irked by something, while Jain can be seen calming her. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain thanked everyone who attended the Holi celebration.

The actress wrote, “Thank you, dear friends, family and my media family for coming and celebrating our 1st Holi together. It would’ve been so incomplete without you all. We are really grateful for all the love and blessings.” The party thrown by the couple were attended by some of the top actors from the telly industry including, Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, Arti Singh, Mona Lisa, and others. Ankita Lokhande, who dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for 7 years while they were working together in Pavitra Rishta, married Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai.

