Nia Sharma reunites on screen with Krystle D’Souza after a decade for 'Laughter Chefs'

Mumbai, July 12 Television stars Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza, who have previously captivated audiences with their performances, have reunited after a decade for the show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’.

Krystle, who co-starred with Nia in the 2011 show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, has spiced things up by joining Nia as a special celebrity guest, bringing her culinary prowess into the mix. Her skills promise to either elevate Nia's game or bring along playful chaos in the kitchen.

Beyond the cooking challenges, Krystle's presence is guaranteed to stir up nostalgia and excitement. This dynamic reunion is sure to steal the spotlight, eliciting uproarious laughter, surprises, and a dash of culinary flair on the show.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Krystle, Nia said: “Thirteen years ago, Krystle and I were cast in a show together. While our friendship wasn't instant, she was always kind, picking me up for workshops when I was new in town.”

“Our healthy competition pushed us to grow, and looking back, we’ve both come so far. Krystle has been a constant in my life, not just as a colleague but as a neighbour and friend. I'm especially grateful for her presence during my favourite show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Her support has meant so much to me,” added Nia.

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

On the work front, Nia is currently starring as the lead in the fantasy-thriller-romance drama 'Suhagan Chudail’. The show also stars Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles.

Nia is known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Meri Durga’, and ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

She has also appeared in web series like ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0’. Additionally, the actress has starred in various music videos, including ‘Waada’, ‘Do Ghoont’, ‘Phoonk Le’, ‘Garbe Ki Raat’, and ‘Soul’.

