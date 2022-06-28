Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig to star in Netflix's 'Obliterated'

Hollywood actors Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig are set to feature in Netflix's latest action-comedy series 'Obliterated'.

According to Deadline, 'Obliterated' follows the story of an elite team of Special Forces who thinks that they have successfully managed to thwart a dangerous threat to Las Vegas. However, as the group celebrates their victory with alcoholic drinks, drugs, and sex, they discover that the bomb they diffused was in fact fake, and the team now has to fight with their intoxication and overcome personal issues to deactivate the real bomb planted somewhere and save the world.

Zano plays the role of Chad McKnight who is the chief member of the Special Forces, highly regarded by the team, despite his reputation of being a a wild guy, both on and off his job. Meanwhile, Hennig owns the character of a CIA agent named Ava Winters who is known to play the rules by the book. However, both McKnight's and Winters' lives are thrown apart when the former undertakes a mission to save the world while the latter is forced to return to work despite being impaired.

'Obliterated' is helmed by Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, the makers of the famous comedy drama series 'Cobra Kai', reported Deadline. It contains eight episodes with a run time of one hour. 'Obliterated' is written by Schlossberg, Heald, and Hurwitz while Sony Pictures Television is the official production house of the series.

The release date of the series has not been announced as of yet.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Nick Zano is an American actor best known for his role as Vince in the sitcom 'What I Like About You'. He has also earned critical acclaim for the superhero fiction series 'Legends of Tomorrow'. Shelley Henning is also noted for many films and TV shows like Netflix's horror movie 'Unfriended', and the paranormal romantic series 'Teen Wolf'.

( With inputs from ANI )

