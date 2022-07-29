Nicki Minaj unveils trailer for her docu series 'Nicki'

Rapper Nicki Minaj is coming up with her documentary series titled 'Nicki'.

On Thursday, Nicki dropped a two-minute trailer on Twitter with the caption: "Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn't know you needed. Love you so much."

Produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, the 'Nicki' trailer starts with a clip of a young Minaj rapping and reflecting on her early come-up, Variety reported.

In the clip, she said, "Female rappers weren't really charting at the time. I'm fighting for the girls who never thought they could win."

Over a screenshot of Taylor Swift's 2011 tweet -- in which Swift wrote, "Driving back from rehearsals listening to Super Bass by @nickiminaj OVER AND OVER. I'm so obsessed with this song" -- Nicki explained she "never wanted to be mainstream. Mainstream came to me." She also got candid about having to "medicate" herself to get through the lows of a career in a male-dominated industry as a female rapper.

"When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself," she said before adding "It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself."

The trailer also displays clips of Minaj with her husband Kenneth Petty as she discusses the moment she "became the strongest I've ever been in my life.

The trailer concluded with footage of her on stage and through the thunderous roars of fans, she declares: "There's one thing they can't do. And that's be the queen of hip-hop."

( With inputs from ANI )

