Nicolas Cage on 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': It's a real head trip for me

Mumbai, April 23 Nicolas Cage-starrer action comedy 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' is all set to hit the Indian theatres. Directed by Tom Gormican, the movie also features Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish amongst others.

When asked about his role in the film as a fictionalised version of himself, Nicholas said: "This is Tom's invented version of Nick Cage - a neurotic, high-anxiety version of Nick Cage. This film is a real head trip for me."

Tom Gormican, who is the writer and director of the movie added about the inspiration behind the film based on the award-winning actor's life.

"There's so much goodwill out there for Nick, and people want him to succeed. We thought, what is he really like as a person?", said Gormican, while speaking about his inspiration behind the movie.

"He's become a cultural figure. As culture gets stranger and stranger and fashion choices get more outlandish, you can trace like a direct line back to the patron saint of strangeness, Nicolas Cage. Just seeing his face makes people happy. That's really interesting and made me want to dig in further and find out who he actually is."

On shooting with the talented actor, Gormican concluded by saying: "Nicolas loved acting opposite himself. There's no finer scene partner for Nicolas Cage than Nicolas Cage."

Written and Directed by Tom Gormican, 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' is brought by Lionsgate India to theaters on April 22.

