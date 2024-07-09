Nicolas Cage updates retirement plans, eyes few lead roles before exit

Washington [US], July 9 : Actor Nicolas Cage has provided further insight into his impending retirement from the world of cinema, specifying that he anticipates having "three or four more lead roles" before bidding farewell to the silver screen.

In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, Cage initially hinted at his retirement plans, stating, "I may have three or four more movies left in me."

Citing a sense of fulfilment in his cinematic journey, he remarked, "I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could."

According to Deadline, Cage earlier elaborated on his retirement timetable, clarifying previous remarks that may have sparked speculation.

Reflecting on his recent roles, including what he considered supporting roles in projects like 'Longlegs,' he corrected, "Well, I did two or three very supporting roles. So maybe three or four more lead roles. Maybe that's more of what I was saying."

Addressing concerns about maintaining the integrity of his craft, Cage metaphorically described the balance in his roles, saying, "It would have been a slippery slope. I think it could have lapsed into something almost too ridiculous. You don't want to see that the shark is made of rubber, you know? You want the shark to be terrifying and keep it under the water for a lot of it."

Throughout his career, Nicolas Cage has embraced diverse roles, from action-packed thrillers to introspective dramas.

When asked about a film he would recommend to those unfamiliar with his work, Cage singled out 'Pig,' a 2021 drama directed by Michael Sarnoski.

In the film, Cage portrays a truffle hunter embarking on a journey to retrieve his kidnapped pig.

'Pig' resonates with Cage on a personal level, as he explained, "It's something that I think people can get something out of because tragedy is going to hit all of us at some point. It's just a matter of when."

He characterized the film as akin to a folk song, quiet and gentle, contrasting with perceptions of his more eccentric roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor