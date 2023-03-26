Nicolas Cage would love to reprise his dracula role if 'Renfield' gets sequel

Los Angeles, March 26 Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is open to returning as Dracula for a 'Renfield' sequel.

The 59-year-old actor relished putting his own spin on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire creation for the new movie while the movie has also given him a chance to work with Nicholas Hoult again after first teaming up on 'The Weather Man', reports aceshowbiz.com.

"If there's room for it. I mean, I'm happy with the time that I had to play Dracula for Universal in this film, and I'm very happy I got to support Nic. I've been wanting to work with him for a while again. You know, I enjoyed our time on 'The Weather Man'. I think it plays beautifully. I think what he brought to this character is totally brand new, and I'm very happy to be a part of that," he told Collider when asked if he'd return for a follow up.

However, Cage described the opportunity to take on such a legendary role as a once in a lifetime offer. He made the point while noting he "wasn't intimidated" by working on what director Chris McKay referred to as a direct sequel to 1931's 'Dracula'.

He said, "Well, I think that whenever - ;Whenever?' I mean, that sounds ridiculous. When do you get a phone call from Universal saying, 'We want you to play Dracula?' That's never gonna happen again. It's like every, maybe, 100 years? I wasn't intimidated by it because my Dracula's - you know, I'm sure Bela Lugosi's great in the role and he launched a billion viewers, but he wasn't my Dracula."



