Nicolas Cage's new series 'Highfire' now under development at Paramount Plus

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage's upcoming project, 'Highfire', the TV series based on Eoin Colfer's adult thriller novel, is now in the works at Paramount Plus.

In 2020, Deadline revealed that the project, which will see the 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' star voice the lead character, was earlier in the works at Amazon.

The genre-bending, live-action series 'Highfire' will be a gritty crime-thriller with doses of magical realism. Its central character, Highfire (Cage) is a vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.

The upcoming project is being adapted for television by Davey Holmes, the creator of Epix's Get Shorty TV series. MGM is the studio. Holmes and Cage executive produce alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21 via his exclusive production deal at MGM.

As per Deadline, 'Highfire' would mark Cage's first major scripted television series after Amazon's Joe Exotic project, in which he was set to play the outlandish lead, was shelved. Cage's recent credits include 'Pig' and upcoming films including 'The Old Way', 'Butcher's Crossing' and 'Renfield'.

( With inputs from ANI )

