Nicole Kidman skips Venice Film Festival honour due to mother's death

Washington [US], September 8 : Nicole Kidman, the acclaimed actress who recently arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, was forced to leave shortly after her arrival due to the unexpected death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Babygirl' at the prestigious festival but was not present to accept the accolade herself.

In her absence, Halina Reijn, the director of 'Babygirl', stepped in to accept the award on Kidman's behalf.

On stage, Reijn expressed her shock and sorrow, stating, "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brady Corbet, who received the Silver Lion for Best Director at the same event, also extended his condolences to Kidman, acknowledging the personal tragedy she faced.

Nicole Kidman had previously shared in early January 2022 that her mother was in declining health, though details were not fully disclosed at that time.

During an appearance on NPR's 'Fresh Air' podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman spoke about the challenges of balancing her mother's care with her career commitments.

She recounted a poignant visit to an art gallery with her mother, reflecting on its significance, "So luckily, last yesterday, even though [COVID-19 strain] Omicron is raging through this country, we were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which, coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts was very, very - it was a soothing balm."

Kidman had previously highlighted her mother's influence on her career and personal development.

In a 2020 interview with 'The Sydney Morning Herald', she described how her mother's support and sacrifices shaped her career, "She's given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I've always wanted to please her. But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

