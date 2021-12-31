Nicole Kidman slams journalist for 'sexist' question about ex-husband Tom Cruise

Actor Nicole Kidman recently called out a reporter who tried to compare her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise to Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's relationship.

Kidman, who is currently busy promoting her film 'Being the Ricardos', recently appeared in an interview with an outlet and opened up about playing legendary actor Lucille Ball, whose marriage to iconic actor Desi Arnaz ended after more than two decades but yielded great comedic work, according to Page Six.

"It's about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn't work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it's not a happy ending," Kidman told the outlet, referring to Ball filing for divorce from Arnaz in 1960.

"This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that's really gorgeous. You can't make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you're going to fall in love with someone who isn't going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with," she said.

The 54-year-old actor described the 'I Love Lucy' co-stars' marriage as "very relatable," adding, "You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love."

The interviewer then asked Kidman if she was referring to her 11-year marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 29-year-old daughter Isabella, and 26-year-old son Connor. The actors were married from 1990 to 2001.

"Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that's, honestly, so long ago that that isn't in this equation. So, no," Kidman replied, adding, "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I'm not sure anyone would say that to a man, and at some point, you go, 'Give me my life. In its own right.'"

As per Page Six, the outlet later noted that the Oscar-winning actor who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006 and shares daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with him, was "angry" about the question.

( With inputs from ANI )

