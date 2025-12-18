Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed by Fans at ‘The Raja Saab’ Song Launch in Hyderabad; Videos Surface

Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans on Wednesday night, December 17, at the song launch event of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. The song “Sahana Sahana” launch event was organised at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad. The event turned into chaos as fans flooded the venue, making it difficult for Nidhhi to reach her vehicle during exit. The crowd stormed into the mall to take videos and click selfies with the actress in the presence of movie director Maruthi.

Videos of Nidhhi getting mobbed are making rounds on the internet, triggering outrage among fans as the actress appeared to be uncomfortable while fans pushed her, prompting security guards to get close to her to protect her. In one of the viral clips, she was seen coming out of the mall by waving her hand to fans. Suddenly, the venue gets overcrowded seeing her.

In another clip, she was seen holding on to her dupatta as her fans pushed her. After getting inside the car, Nidhhi saw herself adjusting her clothes and looking hurt and upset due to the incident.

Fans reacted to the incident. One of the fans said, "Cheap Chapri Behaviour! This has increased in the recent times." Another fan was angered by security and said, "Disgusting behaviour by Chapri crowd. WTF security is doing?"

Vultures Disguised As Fans; Prabhas Starrer "The Raja Saab" Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, was literally gets Mobbed and Crushed by Fans at a Song Launch event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.#NidhhiAgerwal#Prabhas‌#Hyderabad#TheRajaSaab#SahanaSahanapic.twitter.com/omOzynRQcj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2025

"Why no proper security…. They can make film of 1000cr but cant spent good money on security and proper exit out for celebs," a fan said.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’s first horror film. The trailer showed the actor in a trance-like sequence and face-to-face with a chilling supernatural force. The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It will be released in theatres for Sankranthi on January 9, 2026.