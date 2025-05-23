Nikita Dutta and Her Mother Test Positive for COVID-19, Actress Urges Everyone To Stay Safe

Nikita Dutta, who recently starred in Netflix’s Jewel Thief opposite Saif Ali Khan, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news with her followers via Instagram Stories, revealing that her mother has also contracted the virus. In her update, Nikita posted an image of her health report, along with a message that read, "Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe, everyone."

According to sources, Nikita is experiencing only mild symptoms and is currently isolating at home. All professional engagements have been put on hold for the time being. Nikita began her Bollywood career with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and later appeared in the TV drama Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si. She has also featured in several digital projects, including Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Waking of a Nation. Her most recent appearance is in the April 25, 2025 release Jewel Thief, a Netflix film directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, where she played the role of Farah.

