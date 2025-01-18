Nikita Dutta Preps For Mumbai Marathon 2025 With Ice Bath Therapy

Actress Nikita Dutta is all set to hit the track tomorrow, January 19, 2025, for the much-anticipated Mumbai Marathon. Known for her disciplined fitness regime and love for running, Nikita has given fans and audiences insight into her marathon preparations through her social media.

In a recent post, the actress shared glimpses of her pre-marathon preparation routine as she shared a picture from her rejuvenating ice bath session. Clad in her workout gear, Nikita was seen smiling amidst the chill as she soaked in the tub filled with icy water. She captioned the pictures, "Ice bath for pre-marathon recovery."

Nikita's dedication to her marathon prep showcases her commitment to fitness and enthusiasm for participating in one of the city's most iconic events. This isn’t the first time Nikita has highlighted her fitness journey. From sharing her yoga routines to posting about her passion for running, the actress continues to inspire fans and audiences to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Nikita Dutta will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, and Jaideep Ahlawat in Siddharth Anand's Marflix Productions 'Jewel Thief' directed by Robbie Grewal.