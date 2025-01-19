Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar Take Center Stage in ‘Rang’ Song From ‘Sky Force’

Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar embark on a new chapter of their on-screen collaboration with the upcoming film Sky Force. The much-loved duo sets the dance floor ablaze in the recently released track Rang. This lively song showcases a heartwarming side of their chemistry, marking a refreshing departure from the emotional depth seen in their previous outing, Airlift. Akshay and Nimrat bring energy and grace to the track, which features infectious beats and impressive choreography. While Akshay Kumar oozes charm, Nimrat Kaur grabs the limelight with her 90s glamour and fluid dance moves, adding depth to the song and falling in sync with the song's vibe. The actress, known for her mettle as a powerhouse performer, showcased her dancing skills in Rang and solidified herself as an all-rounder.

Beyond Nimrat Kaur's dance moves, what's also grabbing attention is her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. The duo was previously seen sharing the screen space in the remarkable film Airlift. Now, the two are back in Sky Force once again, creating a sense of nostalgia among the netizens, who are eagerly waiting to watch their unforgettable chemistry, after Airlift. In addition to Akshay and Nimrat, the song also stars Sara Ali Khan and debutant Veer Pahariya. While Akshay and Nimrat’s chemistry has garnered significant attention, Veer and Sara’s vibrant screen presence adds another layer of appeal. Following the success of the previously released track, Rang is set to further elevate the anticipation for Sky Force as its theatrical release approaches.

With its infectious beats and high-energy rhythm, Rang sets the perfect stage for Sky Force. The recently unveiled trailer offers a glimpse into the film’s thrilling world, featuring high-octane action sequences, a gripping narrative, and stellar performances by the cast. Backed by Maddock Films, Sky Force is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani. The film is set to hit theatres on January 24.