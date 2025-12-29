Nimrat Kaur ends the year on a spiritual note with a visit to Shankaracharya temple

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Nimrat Kaur chose to wrap up the year on a serene and spiritual note as she visited the revered Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar.

Taking to Instagram, the Airlift actress expressed gratitude for the blessings the year brought her and shared moments from her temple visit. Sharing her video, Nimrat wrote, “Grateful for all the blessings from the year gone by. Being the last Monday of 2025, sharing a visit to the Shankaracharya temple. May the divine protection and energy of Shivji carry us with love and light into the next year.”

In the clip, the ‘Dasvi’ actress is seen offering a glimpse of the Shankaracharya Temple and its scenic surroundings. She is also seen performing pooja and taking a quiet moment to soak in the serenity of the sacred place. Nimrat also clicked selfies with her fans and warmly interacted with them.

Work-wise, Kaur recently featured in ‘The Family Man 3’ where she played the villainous character Mira. Speaking about her look in an Instagram post, she had shared, “Creating Mira's look was extremely important to tell her story, requiring a super striking visual that reflected Raj & DK's vision of her as a femme fatale.”

“Every detail was meticulously selected, including cuts and silhouettes picked under Neha's guidance, along with personal jewellery and the trench coat, to ensure nothing was compromised and the part really shines. This styling also tracked her arc, ultimately making it one of my most cherished on screen roles due to the visual striking appeal,” wrote Nimrat.

“The Family Man Season 3, created by Raj & DK, also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The show was released on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

