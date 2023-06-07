Nimrat Kaur shares what she learned while playing school counsellor in 'School of Lies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 : Actress Nimrat Kaur who plays the role of a school counsellor in the show, 'School of Lies', talked about her takeaway from working on the show and what she learned in life while playing her character.

Talking about her learning, Nimrat Kaur added, "The one takeaway I have taken back from 'School of Lies' and my character Nandita is that we can never be too old or it's never too late to comb through what life has accorded us in our past. Our childhood is definitely not something that's in our control, we do our best but we are mostly slapped around with circumstances and life situations that have nothing to do with our choice and it's important to address them as adults and not let those patterns carry on. If you've been abused, you don't want to become an abuser. It's very important to cut that cord - to address that trauma and to not let it go on and become generational trauma where you keep passing it on to your kids."

"The importance of emotional hygiene and keeping your mental health in place can't be underlined enough in our day and age and it's extremely important to make sure that people around us are encouraged to speak. It is important that our kids feel safe to talk to us and as adults, we never feel like anything's taboo or there's any shame attached to what we want to talk about. I feel very heartened and extremely glad I made this choice to be a part of this series (School of Lies) because all the reasons I made this choice, have landed so well with the audience. I was always hoping that this is the kind of response and love we would get for the show and it feels really wonderful now," she added.

'School of Lies' showcases the journey of teenagers in a boarding school. It features Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, 'School of Lies' is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

