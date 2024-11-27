Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Guru Randhawa Wrap Up First Schedule of Shaunki Sardar, Prepare for Next Leg in Melbourne

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has completed the first schedule of her much-anticipated debut film, Shaunki Sardar, where she stars opposite singer-actor Guru Randhawa. Set to take the audience on an emotional and action-packed journey, Shaunki Sardar showcases a heartfelt story of love, loyalty, and cultural pride. The film is produced by Guru's banner 751 films and directed by Dheeraj Rattan.

Following the successful wrap-up of the initial shoot, the team will now head to Australia for the next schedule. This segment of filming will be set against the stunning backdrop of Melbourne, adding a unique visual element to the story and bringing in a fresh cultural perspective that enhances the plot’s depth.

Nimrit, who is already winning hearts with her role preparation and screen presence, shared her excitement about the upcoming Melbourne schedule. She expressed her eagerness to explore the new journey this film represents and the camaraderie with her co-stars and crew.

“Shaunki Sardar has been a dream project for me, and working with such an amazing team has been inspiring. Guru and I have had a fantastic time shooting, and I’m thrilled about the next schedule in Melbourne. It’s a beautiful city, and I can’t wait to bring more of this character to life in such an incredible location. This journey has been all about learning, growing, and giving my best to a story that’s so close to my heart,” said Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The Melbourne schedule promises dynamic sequences that will capture the city’s iconic settings, further enriching the film’s narrative. Shaunki Sardar is set to release next year with fans eagerly awaiting Nimrit’s debut on the big screen alongside Guru Randhawa.