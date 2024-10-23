Niraj Chauhan joins Mahesh Manjrekar in ‘The Secret of Devkali’

Mumbai, Oct 23 Niraj Chauhan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie 'The Secret of Devkali'.

The official poster of the film has been unveiled on social media. Talking about the film, Niraj shared, “I am so excited to announce my first movie poster with such a legendary cast. I have learned a lot. This project has been a dream come true for me—not just as a lead actor but also as the producer too. The poster is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of an incredibly talented team, including Bhumika Gurung, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sanjay Mishra.” He added, “I can’t wait for the fans to see the magic we’ve created. The look has received such a fantastic response, and I’m confident the poster will build even more excitement for The Secret of Devkaali. This is only the beginning, and there's so much more in store for everyone.” In the film, Niraj will be seen playing the lead role alongside actors Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sanjay Mishra. As per reports, the film’s distinctive concept and compelling storyline have captivated fans and garnered praise from industry insiders alike. With its fresh take and blend of action and thriller elements, the narrative has sparked curiosity about the plot's twists and turns. The motion teaser of the film was released in June.

‘The Secret of Devkali’ was shot in Mathura and Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan Production’s debut film is a gripping suspense thriller and is set to hit theatres this year. For the unversed, Mahesh Manjrekar is known for directing critically acclaimed films ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Astitva’ and ‘Viruddh... Family Comes First.’ He has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi for ‘Astitva.’

He is widely recognized as the host of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’, a role he has held since 2018.

