Nisha Rawal buys a new car on the auspicious occasion of Lohri

Nisha Rawal has bought a new car. The actress shared a picture of her latest buy on the auspicious occasion of Lohri.She posed with her son Kavish in front of the new black car. Nisha wrote, “Gratitude for all my new additions…#babystepstosuccess #godisforeverkind #contentinthioment #happylohri.”

Currently, Nisha parenting Kavish single-handedly after living separately from estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple has a legal battle going on after Nisha filed a domestic violence case against Karan. She often shares small glimpses from her daily life to keep her fans and followers updated with her daily life. In 2021, she had inaugurated a medical diagnostic centre. She has made a comeback in the serials with her character, 'Masoom' in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

