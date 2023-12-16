Nita Ambani's style statement steals the show at Dhirubhai Ambani Annual Event

Nita Ambani is one of the most successful businesswomen of our time. At every step, she is making our nation proud with her achievements. Despite being a contemporary woman, she makes sure that she is connected to her roots, cherishing traditions and setting trends with her distinctive style. Something similar happened when she attended the Annual Day event for Dhirubhai Ambani. Currently her royal blue silk saree look is setting new trend of fashion on social media.

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a royal blue saree while attending the annual event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, an institution she co-founded, making the occasion especially significant for her. Alongside her impeccable attire, Nita's makeup was flawless and stubble. She complemented her look with a bronze-hued purse as her arm accessory, and the perfect finishing touch was the Gajra adorning her hair, completing her overall look.

The annual event received the presence of many Bollywood celebrities, as their children showcased their talents during the performance. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aradhya, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur were among the young performers. Following the event, Shah Rukh Khan's song "Dewangi" filled the venue, and all the stars, including Karan Johar, were spotted enthusiastically dancing to the beats. A video capturing this lively moment is currently viral on social media.