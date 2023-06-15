Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's 'Parampara' to celebrate Guru-shishya tradition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : The guru-shishya relationship has always had immense significance in the Indian tradition across a wide spectrum including music and dance. And to pay tribute to this pure, nurturing and fulfilling life-long bond, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is coming up with a special musical show 'Parampara'.

'Parampara - A Guru Purnima Special' will witness soulful performances by legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia; sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons - Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar.

It's a two-day special that will take place on June 30 and July 1 at the Cultural Centre's 2000-seater performing arts space - The Grand Theatre, which has hosted landmark productions such as 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' and the international Broadway musical, 'The Sound of Music'.

Sharing more details about 'Parampara', Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "A guru not only imparts knowledge but also guides shishyas on their path of self-discovery. The relationship between guru and shishya signifies a lifelong journey driven by discipline, dedication, and utmost respect. This Guru Purnima, at the NMACC, we are delighted to present our humble tribute to this timeless tradition. 'Parampara' brings together the finest maestros of Indian Classical music and their illustrious disciples. Let us come together to celebrate this sacred bond and immerse ourselves in a cultural legacy that has transcended generations."

'Parampara' - performance details:

Day 1: June 30, 7.30 pm onwards

Act 1: Enchanting Sitars

The series of evocative Indian Classical compositions presented by sitar maestro Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son, sitar player and innovative musician Niladri Kumar captures the very essence of Guru Purnima.

Act 2: Divine Flutes

Featuring living legend and celebrated flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew, student, and flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia, 'Divine Flutes' will see several pristine renditions flow into each other, mirroring the endless ripple of musical and spiritual treasures that run between different generations divided by time and united by music.

Day 2: July 1, 7.30 pm onwards

Three Generations, One Legacy

The momentous sarod recital will see Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash being joined by the 8th generation of the family - Ustaad's grandsons -10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash. There will be three generations of a musical lineage - a real-life demonstration of the guru-shishya journey.

