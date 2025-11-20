'Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder' revisits Moninder Singh Pandher's first-ever on-camera interview

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bringing the chilling account of the Nithari killings that shook the nation in 2005-06, Warner Bros. Discovery and Trinetra are revisiting the case with the upcoming docu-series, 'Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder'.

The show premieres in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict that overturned the last remaining conviction of the 2006 Nithari serial killings case's alleged accused, Surinder Koli.

Offering a gripping three-hour investigative docuseries into one of India's most chilling real-life crimes, 'Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder' also features the second alleged accused, Moninder Singh Pandher, on camera, offering, for the first time, his version of the event.

The episodes will chronicle through the minds of investigators, reporters, forensic experts, and the grieving families who have lived with unanswered questions for nearly 20 years. Also, with the never-before-seen footage, access to unedited police diaries and confession tapes, and Pandher's first on-screen account, the docuseries challenges everything we thought we knew about the case.

It will provide audiences with a reconstruction of the events in a bid to turn the spotlight back on the systemic failures that allowed horror to hide in plain sight, exposing a story of power, apathy, and truth buried beneath official narratives.

Speaking on the show, director Deepak Chaturvedi revealed how he invested years in meticulous research, access to previously unseen material, and conversations with people who lived through this tragedy.

"The recent developments and Supreme Court judgements have only made the story more urgent. This series is not about retelling horror; it's about context, accountability, and truth. By bringing together evidence, expert insight, and lived experience, we've tried to separate fact from speculation and revisit the Nithari story with clarity and compassion," he added, as per a press release.

Premiering on discovery+ on Thursday, 20th November, the series revisits haunting questions that continue to linger. What truly unfolded in that quiet Noida neighbourhood in 2006? Were the two men, once sentenced to death and now both free, the true perpetrators, or scapegoats in a far darker conspiracy?

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "The Nithari case is one such story: unsettling, complex, and still shrouded in unanswered questions. The recent Supreme Court decision only underscores how relevant this case remains. What makes this project truly stand out is the unprecedented access to voices like Moninder Singh Pandher, allowing us to re-examine one of India's most confounding crime investigations through new evidence and perspective."

'Nithari: Truth, Lies & Murder' premiered on discovery+ on November 20, 2025.

