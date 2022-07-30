No epidural for Mandy Moore when she has her second child

Los Angeles, July 30 American singer Mandy Moore will have an unmedicated birth procedure when she welcomes her second baby this fall because of an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), reports People magazine.

The 'This Is Us' stars opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth in an interview with Today Parents. Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are already parents to 17-month-old son Gus, whom she also delivered without medication due to the condition.

"My platelets are too low for an epidural," Moore shared. "It was awful. But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again." She continued: "I wish medication was an option just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

People magazine further stated that the singer also shared a positive pregnancy update on Instagram. "I am fine. I just have to continue to get my blood checked my platelet levels checked throughout pregnancy. They're low, but they've always been low," Moore said, as per Today. "But I'm all good. Everything's good."

The disorder can "lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from unusually low levels of platelets the cells that help blood clot." Pregnant women who suffer from ITP are at a "greater risk of heavy bleeding during delivery".

