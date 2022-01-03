"No more scared of negative publicity": Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

Kartik Aaryan enjoys massive popularity and is one of the most-loved eligible bachelors in the country. Recently the actor in a an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik, who is still basking in the success of his recent Dhamaka, opened up about negative publicity. “I felt bad before, to face the family—incase they had doubt, or they won’t convey their stress to me, I used to feel that. Now that there have been so many stories, that I don’t feel scared now. I laugh.” Kartik added that he feels motivated and stays quiet, even though his colleagues have asked him to retaliate and give an answer to the haters. However, when a successful film like Dhamaka comes along, he ‘sleeps with a smile’.

Continuing further he said, that he prefers that his work speaks, regardless of what happens.“I really don’t care,” he said.Last year, there had been much buzz surrounding Kartik’s abrupt departure from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The Collin D’Cunha directorial previously starred Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. The production house had shared the statement about his exit through its official social media handles. Recently, Kartik returned to Mumbai from Delhi, where he was extensively shooting for ‘Shehzada’. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, this entertainer stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in horror drama ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with Kiara Advani and ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Kartik was last seen in Dhamaka which was a Netflix release helmed by Ram Madhvani of Aarya fame.