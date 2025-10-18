"No noise pollution, we only light diyas": Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol advocate for eco-friendly Diwali celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Amrita Rao has voiced her support for eco-friendly Diwali celebrations, further giving a glimpse into her plans to celebrate the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Amrita, who was accompanied by her husband, RJ Anmol, shared that they are ready to celebrate their 16th year of Diwali together this year.

"No sound pollution, no noise pollution. We only light diyas. I like to start my day by visiting a temple, getting ready in good clothes, and a lot of jewellery," she shared.

RJ Anmol, while speaking about their family celebrations, added, "We celebrate Diwali in the same way as it is originally meant to be. We don't burst crackers. Sweets are prepared at our home in a traditional manner, and we also light diyas with ghee or oil. We try to follow the same tradition as it might have been followed when Lord Ram came back home."

Notably, with Diwali just around the corner, Amrita and Anmol have been highly enthusiastic about celebrating the festival together. Amrita and Anmol publicly tied the knot in 2016 but the couple had a secret wedding in 2014. They are parents to a baby boy Veer.

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3'. She was also a part of the first 'Jolly LLB' film that came out in 2013.

Coming back to Diwali festivities, the five-day celebrations have begun with Dhanteras on Saturday. Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi, and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.

