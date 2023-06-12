"No scope for such highhandedness": Bengaluru Police Commissioner on Dutch YouTuber being manhandled by local vendor

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 : Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, on Monday, said that there is "no scope for such highhandedness" after a video of a Dutch YouTuber went viral on social media in which a street vendor could be seen misbehaving with a tourist from the Netherlands who was recording a video log for his channel in Chickpet market of Karnataka's capital city.

Taking to Twitter, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner wrote on his official handle, "It's an old video which has come into circulation now. The person harassing in the video has been identified, traced and action taken. No scope for such highhandedness in Naamma Bengaluru against anybody."

https://twitter.com/CPBlr/status/1668164551509151744

Also Bengaluru Police on Monday said that the person in the video of the Dutch traveller Predo Mota has been identified as one Navab Hayath Sharif and action has been taken against him under the Karnataka Police Act.

According to Karnataka police sources, the incident took place two months ago, however, the vlogger posted the video on Sunday, June 11.

"Pertaining to this, action has been taken and the concerned person rounded up. Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated," the Bengaluru Police said in a tweet in response to a post with videos that purportedly showed the blogger being harassed.

Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru said, "Regarding a complaint about misbehaving with foreigner Pedro Mota, a case has been registered against the person Navab Hayath Sharif under Karnataka Police Act Section 92."

https://twitter.com/BlrCityPolice/status/1668155567163191296

https://twitter.com/jaspal811982/status/1667883723398991872

Several clips of the Vlog have been shared online and these show Pedro responding with the plea, "Please let me go, sir."

Pedro manages to free himself and continues onward in the bustling market.

In the video that he captioned "Attacked At The Thieves Market In India," Pedro wrote, "Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape. After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt."

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several users urged Bengaluru police to take action against the accused.

The sources said that police have conducted investigations and have reached out to Pedro Moda, who has said that he does not remember when this incident took place.

According to them, the accused is an auto driver and a seller of secondhand shirts and pants. He was afraid that the Youtuber would give the video to police and they would take against him and this prompted him to accost the tourist, the sources said.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, a YouTuber from South Korea was allegedly harassed by two men on a street in Mumbai while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral and Mumbai Police arrested two men in this connection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor