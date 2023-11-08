Noida Police interrogates Elvish Yadav for 3 hours late last night in snake venom supplying case

Bigg Boss winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late on Tuesday night in connection with a snake venom case. According to ANI reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Noida, Harish Chander, confirmed Yadav's appearance, stating, "YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have called him again."

According to media reports, Elvish Yadav appeared before the police at Sector-20 Police Station secretly to avoid the media glare. He might be questioned on Wednesday as well. During the session, Elvish Yadav contested the allegations against him and affirmed his full cooperation with the ongoing police inquiry.

This development follows Elvish being named in the FIR (First Information Report) filed in the case along with five other individuals. Of the five individuals implicated, the police have apprehended five.

Earlier, the Noida police issued a notice to Elvish Yadav in relation to the snake venom case. An FIR had been registered against six individuals, including Elvish Yadav, at the Noida Sector 49 police station, for their alleged involvement in the supply of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The case was subsequently transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Elvish Yadav has vociferously denied any involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party. In a personalized YouTube video released on November 3, he refuted the charges against him, asserting that he is prepared to surrender himself if found to be implicated.

In his video statement, Elvish expressed, "When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work."