Nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 out

The nominations for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on Thursday by iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, singer Justin Bieber is leading the nominees for the award ceremony with a total of nine mentions, including two for song of the year.

Bieber's 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, will compete with 'Stay', from Bieber and The Kid LAROI, for song of the year at the awards show alongside tunes from Ariana Grande, Ed Sheehan, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Adele and more.

Bieber is also up for male artist of the year, where he's nominated along with Drake, Sheehan, Lil Nas X and The Weekend.

Rodrigo landed eight nods, including song of the year for 'Drivers License'. She is also competing for female artist of the year along with Grande, Lipa, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat and Giveon have seven nominations apiece. Other artists receiving multiple nominations include Adele, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, SZA, Drake, Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Grande, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, twenty one pilots, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Jazmine Sullivan, Bad Bunny and more.

Launched in 2013, the iHeartRadio Music Awards honour the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio's stations and app throughout 2021 and give fans a sneak peek at 2022's upcoming hits.

There are trophies, live performances and even a few new categories this year, including Best Comeback Album and TikTok Songwriter of the Year.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Song of the Year

'Bad Habits' - Ed Sheeran'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo'Easy On Me' - Adele'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring SZA'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic'Levitating' - Dua Lipa'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Lil Nas X'Peaches' - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon'positions' - Ariana Grande'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana GrandeDoja CatDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTaylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

DrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberLil Nas XThe Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJRBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk SonicBTSDan + ShayMaroon 5

Best Collaboration

'Best Friend'- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat'If I Didn't Love You' - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring SZA'Peaches' - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist

GiveonManeskinOlivia RodrigoTate McRaeThe Kid LAROI

Alternative Song of the Year

'All My Favorite Songs' - Weezer featuring AJR'Follow You' - Imagine Dragons'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbear'my ex's best friend' - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear'Shy Away' - twenty one pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year

All Time LowBillie EilishImagine DragonsMachine Gun Kellytwenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Artist

CannonsClairogirl in redManeskinWILLOW

Rock Song of the Year

'And So It Went' - The Pretty Reckless'Living The Dream' - Five Finger Death Punch'Nowhere Generation' - Rise Against'Wait A Minute My Girl' - Volbeat'Waiting On A War' - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year

ChevelleFive Finger Death PunchFoo FightersMammoth WVHThe Pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist

All Good ThingsArchitectsAyron JonesMammoth WVHZero 9:36

Country Song of the Year

'Famous Friends' - Chris Young & Kane Brown'Forever After All' - Luke Combs'If I Didn't Love You' - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood'Just The Way' - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown'The Good Ones' - Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year

Jason AldeanLuke BryanLuke CombsMiranda LambertThomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Lainey WilsonNiko MoonParker McCollumRyan HurdTenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year

'BED' - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta'Do It To It' - ACRAZE featuring Cherish'Heartbreak Anthem' - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix'Love Tonight' - Shouse'You' - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel EnglundDavid GuettaJoel CorryRegardSwedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

'Essence' - WizKid featuring Tems'Time Today' - Moneybagg Yo'Up' - Cardi B'Way 2 Sexy' - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug'What You Know Bout Love' - Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DrakeLil BabyMegan Thee StallionMoneybagg YoPop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BIACoi LerayLil TjayPooh ShiestyYung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year

'Damage' - H.E.R.'Good Days' - SZA'Heartbreak Anniversary' - Giveon'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic'Pick Up Your Feelings' - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk SonicGiveonH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanTank

Best New R&B Artist

ChloeGiveonTone StithVanJessVedo

Latin Song of the Year

'BICHOTA' - KAROL G'In Da Getto' - J Balvin & Skrillex'Pepas' - Farruko'Todo De Ti' - Rauw Alejandro'Yonaguni' - Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year

Bad BunnyCamiloFarrukoKAROL GRauw Alejandro

Best New Latin Artist

Eslabon ArmadoGrupo FirmeMaria BecerraNicki NicoleTokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

'?Que Tienen Tus Palabras?' - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizarraga'A La Antiguita' - Calibre 50'Dime Como Quieres' - Christian Nodal featuring Angela Aguilar'La Casita' - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga'Mi Primer Derrota' - La Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho'Saludos a Mi Ex' - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio LizarragaCalibre 50Christian NodalEdwin Luna y La Trakalosa de MonterreyLa Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho

Best Lyrics

*Socially Voted Category

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)' - Taylor Swift'Bad Habits' - Ed Sheeran'deja vu' - Olivia Rodrigo'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo'Easy On Me' - Adele'Happier Than Ever' - Billie Eilish'Heat Waves' - Glass Animals'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Lil Nas X'Your Power' - Billie Eilish

Best Cover Song

*Socially Voted Category

'Fix You' (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves'good 4 u' (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello'Happier Than Ever' (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes'Heather' (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae'I'm Still Standing' (Elton John) - Demi Lovato'Jolene' (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X'Nothing Else Matters' (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

Best Fan Army

*Socially Voted Category

#Arianators - Ariana Grande#Beliebers - Justin Bieber#BTSARMY - BTS#Harries - Harry Styles#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion#Limelights - Why Don't We#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo#Louies - Louis Tomlinson#Rushers - Big Time Rush#Selenators - Selena Gomez#Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video

*Socially Voted Category

'Bad Habits' - Ed Sheeran'Build a B*tch' - Bella Poarch'Butter' - BTS'drivers license' - Olivia Rodrigo'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring Sza'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Lil Nas X'Peaches' - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon'Save Your Tears' - The Weeknd'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social Star Award

*Socially Voted Category

Bella PoarchClaire RosinkranzJaxJORDYTai VerdesTayler Holder

Favorite Tour Photographer

*Socially Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy BarronLove On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAMRemember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia ParkhurstWhat You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David BergmanHella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott InghamThe Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TikTok Bop of the Year

*Socially Voted Category

'Beggin'' - Maneskin'good 4 u' - Olivia Rodrigo'Just For Me' - PinkPantheress'Kiss Me More' - Doja Cat featuring SZA'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Lil Nas X'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber'Thot Sh*t' - Megan Thee Stallion'TWINNEM' - Coi Leray'Up' - Cardi B'Woman' - Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album (New Category)

*Socially Voted Category

30 - AdeleCertified Lover Boy - DrakeMedicine At Midnight - Foo FightersSolar Power - LordeStar-Crossed - Kacey MusgravesTake the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - BleachersVoyage - ABBA

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category)

*Socially Voted Category

Alexa ChalnickASTONCassa JacksonEllie DixonJaxLauren WeintraubPeytan PorterSarah Barriosvaultboy

The awards will be handed out in a ceremony airing live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 (8-10 pm ET live/tape-delayed on the West Coast) on Fox.

( With inputs from ANI )

