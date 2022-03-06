Non bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha for Rs 37 lakh alleged fraud

Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha has landed in legal trouble, after a non bailable warrant has been issued against her in a fraud case. The actress has been accused of not attending an event in Delhi, for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh.According to a report in a news portal, event organizer Pramod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area of Moradabad, had planned for an event in which Sonakshi was invited as the Chief Guest. However, the ‘Dabangg’ actress failed attend the event, following which the event organizer asked for their money back.

It is being alleged that Sonakshi’s manager has refused to pay the event organizer money. When the victim did not get the money even after contacting Sonakshi Sinha several times, a complaint of fraud was filed. Sonakshi had reportedly come to Moradabad to record her statement in this case. But due to her continuous absence thereafter, now the court has issued a warrant against the Bollywood diva in the fraud case. Sonakshi recently returned from the 'Da-Bangg' tour with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde and others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in 'Double XL' co-starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role.

